Twitter starts launching a subscription product to modify tweets and customize the application

The tragedy of the Mexico subway marks 1 month between demands for justice

Mexico City, Jun 3 (EFE) .- The accident on line 12 of the metro in the Mexican capital, which left 26 deaths and close to 100 injured, marks 1 month this Thursday between claims of justice from victims and neighbors, who denounce that there is not a single responsible detained or public advances of the case. The outrage is tangible around the area of ​​the accident in the Tláhuac mayor’s office, in the east of Mexico City, where the memorials built by the neighbors have turned into protests against impunity. “There are practically no explanations. My feeling about this situation is impotence, it is sadness, that the government itself ignores you,” Yazmín Suárez, who lives 15 minutes from the Tezonco station, where the incident occurred, told Efe. BETWEEN IMPUNITY AND ELECTIONS The collapse of the subway occurred on the night of May 3, when a beam from an elevated bridge on line 12, between Olivos and Tezonco stations, yielded, where a car with passengers was stranded in a “V” shape. In addition to the tragedy, the event shook politics before next Sunday’s elections for involving figures of the ruling party, such as the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, and the current chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, who promoted the work when ruled the capital (2006-2012). Questioned by the press, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador promised on Thursday that the investigation would include Ebrard and other high officials, but asked to wait for the expert opinion that the Mexico City Administration commissioned and that will be ready in June, after the elections. “We are going to wait for the opinion to be obtained. And to make things clear, in our government corruption is not allowed nor is there impunity,” he said in his morning conference. Meanwhile, the head of government of the capital promised in her daily message “not to leave the victims stranded” after a month of the incident, but pointed out that there are those who have exploited the tragedy for political purposes. “Yes, obviously there are those who want to do this and what corresponds to us is the role that we have to play,” he said. NEIGHBORS ARE MOBILIZED Given the inaction of the authorities, residents of Tláhuac have organized to demonstrate and denounce the alleged officials responsible before the Ministry of Public Function (SFP), the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) and the Attorney General’s Office (FGR). The inhabitants have questioned that the director of the Collective Transport System has not even resigned ( STC), Florencia Serranía. “There are still no expert reports, there are still no alleged perpetrators arrested and the victims have already been buried,” lamented Omero Araiza, who represents a group of those affected. As soon as they extract rubble at the site to analyze the concrete and determine the causes of the collapse within three to four weeks, the neighbors place these days as blankets with your claims. “It is justice for victims, punishment for the guilty, total demolition of line 12 because from its origins, since its construction, it has flaws in the design, it has structural damage and instead it was all underground,” demanded Araiza. MOBILITY IN THE FORGETTING Before the accident, about 220,000 users used this metro line every day, which was built to provide mobility to Iztapalapa and Tláhuac, two of the most populated municipalities, but also the most marginalized. The work was inaugurated in October 2012 by the then head of the capital’s Government and current chancellor, Ebrard, arousing criticism for the final cost of the work, of about 27,000 million pesos (1,700 million dollars at the time). Although the authorities have promised a mobility solution, residents are now afraid to use line 12, as they had been reporting failures and cracks in the elevated section for years, particularly after the earthquake in September 2017. “When they started doing it, it was seen from the beginning was wrong because all this is muddy. I mean, they shouldn’t have done it like that, that’s my opinion, and right now the tragedy that happened is unforgivable for the person who actually did this work, “said neighbor Magnolia Téllez. (c) EFE Agency