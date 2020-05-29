Twitter accused US President Donald Trump on Friday of “glorifying violence,” attaching a disclaimer to one of the tweets from the president about the riots in Minneapolis that according to the social network violates its rules.

Miami World / with information from . and AP

“… These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not allow that to happen. I have just spoken to Governor Tim Walz and I have told him that the Army is at your full disposal. Any difficulty and we’ll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thanks! ”Reads Trump’s tweet.

Trump’s message can now only be read by clicking on a notice that reads: “This tweet violated Twitter’s rules on glorifying violence. However, Twitter has concluded that it may be in the public interest that the tweet remains accessible. ”

In a thread, Twitter said it had made this decision “in the interest of preventing others from getting inspired to commit violent acts.” People will still be able to “retweet with comments, but they won’t be able to mark it as ‘like’, reply or retweet.

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right… .. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The decision comes just hours after Trump announced that he will introduce legislation that could cut or weaken regulations that have protected Internet companies like Twitter and Facebook, in an extraordinary attempt to regulate the social media platforms where he has been criticized.

The proposed legislation is part of an executive order that Trump signed Thursday afternoon. Trump had attacked Twitter for pointing out tweets about unsubstantiated fraud claims about voting by mail encouraging readers to verify the facts of these messages.

Twitter did not delete the message, saying it decided it might be in the public interest to continue to be accessible. This criterion only applies to tweets from elected and government officials. A user viewing Trump’s profile would have to click to view the original text.

On Thursday, Trump escalated his war against social media companies by sign a decree challenging liability protections which have served as the basis for unrestricted discourses on the internet.