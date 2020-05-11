Before the wave of disinformation about the coronavirus, Twitter will take action on the matter to try to prevent this type of publication from reaching a wider dissemination. Soon the social network will begin tagging tweets whose content includes “misleading information” about COVID-19 or any topic derived from the pandemic. In this way, they intend that users are not only more careful about the content they share, but also the one they consume.

“Part or all of the content shared in this tweet conflicts with the guidance of public health experts regarding COVID-19,” one of the labels mentions. The message also occupies the entire space of the tweet, giving the option to view the original tweet despite the content warning. In the case of the videos, their thumbnail will disappear and below they will show a link to obtain official information about the coronavirus.

Twitter ranking

Twitter proposed a classification according to the severity of the information shared. In fact, they do not rule out deleting the publication completely when the information, in addition to being false, is serious. “Depending on the damage and the type of misleading information, the warnings may also apply to a Tweet. These warnings will inform people that the information in the Tweet conflicts with the guidance of public health experts before they see it.” they mention. Here’s how the above works:

Misleading information: statements or statements that were confirmed to be false or misleading by experts in the field, such as public health authorities.

Disputed claims: statements or statements in which the accuracy, veracity or credibility of the claim is contested or unknown.

Unverified claims: information (which may be true or false) that is not confirmed at the time it is shared.

Once the tweet was classified with false information, Twitter’s monitoring system will take care of decrease its spread. They clarify that they are dedicating efforts to improve these systems, as they are their main tool to guarantee that misleading publications are not amplified. “Given the situation, we will prioritize reviewing and labeling content that could lead to further exposure or transmission of the virus,” they concluded. Facebook resorted to a similar strategy to curb the spread of fake news of the coronavirus.

👇 More in Explica.co