Often criticized for this, Twitter is reviewing its “free speech” policy. In a note published on its blog, the company explains the new rules put in place. They now prohibit “hate driving”, particularly on matters of religion.

“You must not directly attack or threaten or incite violence against other people on the basis of the following criteria: race, ethnic origin, nationality, sexual orientation, sex, gender, religious affiliation, age, disability or In addition, we do not allow accounts whose primary purpose is to encourage harm to others based on these categories, “it says in the new rules.

A social network massively used by Daesh

“You must not make threats or incite anyone to violence, which includes terrorist threats and the praise of terrorism,” the company also said explicitly. Without ever naming Daesh, these conditions of use will, however, provide Twitter with a regulatory framework to fight against the accounts of the Islamist organization.

More tolerant than its competitors, the social network has indeed been an important vector of expression for Daesh. According to a Brookings Institute study dated March 2015 (PDF), at least 46,000 propagandist accounts were used by the organization between September and December 2014.

A problematic account can now be asked to delete a specific tweet, thus suspending the profile until the request is accepted. Twitter does not however specify the means made available for moderation or deletion of these accounts. The main source therefore seems to be always their reporting by other users.

– An account can be suspended until it has deleted its problematic tweet.