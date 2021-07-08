Twitter relies on its users to launch new privacy measures

07/08/2021 at 11:51 CEST

Twitter has shared concepts for four features that could give users more control over who can see, read, and find their accounts, and wants public feedback on what it displayed. The first of those features would make it easier for people with protected accounts to make their tweets are publicly visible in cases where they want to reply to non-followers. “If you have a protected account and you reply to someone who doesn’t follow you, you may not know that they can’t see your reply,” explained one of the Twitter developers.

Another potential feature would help those who have multiple accounts. An early concept Emara shared shows an interface element that would allow you to switch to a different account directly from the main Twitter window. In addition, the new interface would allow to see, at a glance, the name, the identifier and the privacy status of your accounts, all in one place.

The other two concepts Emara shared focus more on privacy. One such detail is a feature that would periodically contact users to see if they are happy with their current detection and conversation settings and make it easy to modify them as needed without visiting the application’s settings menu. Lastly, the second would create a system to notify you when people search for your username and give you more control over whether your account is discoverable that way. That is something that could be important in limiting online harassment.