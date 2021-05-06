Twitter releases full-size images on timeline

After announcing it in early March, Twitter finally activated full-size images on the timeline. At the moment, yes, this feature is only available in applications for mobile devices. Both on iOS and Android. All you have to do is download the latest update from the social network on your smartphone or tablet. The rollout just started today, so you should probably wait a few hours to see the update.

Full-size images were one of the most requested features by the Twitter community. On the sidelines, of course, of tweet editing – which apparently will never exist. Usually the platform algorithm was quite poor to do the thumbnail clippingas it omitted the most important section of the image. This forced users to press the thumbnail to check its relevance.

Now, however, it will not be necessary to resort to additional interaction. You will be able to see almost all the images in their full dimensions. Be careful, Twitter clarifies that only 2: 1 and 3: 4 photos will be displayed full size. Therefore, if you were thinking of sharing an image whose height measurements are extremely large, Twitter will use its scissors again to adjust it to a suitable size. The only question that remains is: when will we see this novelty in the desktop version?

On the other hand, the addition is added to the images in 4K resolution, which are active since April 21 on iOS and Android. On Twitter they are aware that multimedia files are a fundamental piece of your platform. Although the mainstay is still the text, adding images or video has become a common practice to complement the information.

Twitter does not stop the news

Twitter is going through a time of constant news. Perhaps your next most relevant role will be subscriptions (Super Follow), which will allow offer exclusive content in exchange for a monthly payment. The idea, in fact, is quite similar to that of Patreon, but integrated within Twitter.

This very week, the social network bought Scroll, a payment service specialized in hiding advertising on information websites. However, what really matters is its subscription technology, which will surely be taken advantage of by Twitter.

Related