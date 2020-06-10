The idea of ​​this new format on Twitter is to encourage people to interact more within the platform

Also, the brand pointed out that the idea is that people can publish without fear that it is a permanent post

In this way, you want to promote a much freer and more dynamic style within the social network

One of the most popular content formats on social networks is Stories. Although they originated on Snapchat, little by little almost all the platforms in the industry have decided to launch their own version of this ephemeral content for their audience. Although they operate very similarly in each of the available sites, they still have different advantages for each brand. Thus, companies must carefully plan how they will use these resources.

The above is relevant for the news released by The Verge. Twitter had long since announced that it would launch its own version of the 24-hour content on its platform, called fleets, for Brazil. However, the brand has just introduced these posts to another key market. This time this format reaches India, one of the largest territories in the world by number of total users and crucial for social networks.

It is not a simple expansion. Twitter is also expected to test some extra features for this type of post. Specifically, the idea is to test how the public in India (the fastest growing number of new users for the brand) deals with this new format of interaction. With this launch, it is already the third country that receives fleets worldwide. After Brazil, last month the social network launched the function in Italy.

Namaste! Starting today, Fleets are coming to India. If you’re in India, check it out and let us know what you think! #FleetsFeedback ?? pic.twitter.com/U6QiHynm1U – Kayvon Beykpour (@kayvz) June 9, 2020

It is time for your brand to prepare for the fleets

As already mentioned, curiously, many social networks have dedicated themselves to replicating the success of the Snapchat Stories on their respective platforms. TikTok built an empire among Generation Z primarily using this format. Of course, Facebook has been experimenting with these publications for a couple of years in each brand under their domain. Even LinkedIn thinks it’s a good idea to bring this ephemeral content format to their system.

Related Notes

It is worth noting that no one really knows when the global launch of the Twitter Stories will take place. However, there is no doubt that it will be very soon. With data from Brazil, Italy and India, the brand will soon have information from the three largest audiences worldwide. In other words, the Latin American sector, the Caucasian public and Asian users. It would not be surprising that, after a month of testing, it could finally reach Mexico and the world.

So, your brand must be prepared for the arrival of the fleets. It will be important to closely follow the conversation around the #FleetsFeedback hashtag, where Twitter itself will be collecting information. It should also be analyzed how the public from India and Brazil (those closest to the characteristics of Mexico) have been interacting with this function. And, of course, transfer the knowledge of the Stories on other networks to the Twitter environment.

The appeal of ephemeral content

A part of the population on Twitter has not received this new feature very positively. However, it is clear why the brand decided to join its rivals in this trend. Since 2015, it was detected that the most superficial and fastest content to consume was a great way to connect with the audience. Even a new video streaming service emerged under this premise. To this must be added that the popularity of the format grew like foam.

Why is ephemeral content so popular for audiences and almost any brand? According to Instapage, it allows you to take advantage of the phenomenon Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO) to keep audiences aware of the company. According to the Search Engine Journal, it’s crucial to generate immediate response and interaction with fans of the company. And the Digital Marketing Institute reaffirms that they have a stronger sense of authenticity.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299