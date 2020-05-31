BEIJING, China.- Twitter contested a message published on March 13 by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian and linked it with verified information that contradicts his comments on the origin of the coronavirus, was recalled today in the heat of the Social network dispute with US President Donald Trump.

Zhao published in March that “it could have been the US Army that brought the epidemic to Wuhan”, a tweet that is now accompanied by an alert that links to another page explaining that the World Health Organization (WHO) assured that the tests they suggest that the virus originates from animals and was not created in a laboratory.

Twitter used the same procedure applied to Zhao with the US president last Tuesday, when he first linked a message from Trump with verified information that contradicted what he had published.

She even accused him of “glorifying violence” when she warned in a tweet that she will respond with gunfire to looting of protesters who have led to riots in Minneapolis, something that according to the social network violates its rules.

“… These THUGS are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not allow that to happen. I have just spoken to Governor Tim Walz and I have told him that the Army is at your full disposal. Any difficulty and we’ll take over but when the looting starts, the shooting starts. Thanks! ”Reads Trump’s tweet.

In response to this, Trump signed a decree on Thursday to assess whether his government can punish Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Google if they try to moderate the content published on their platforms, amid a growing debate on how far the government should go. freedom of expression on the Internet.

In March, Zhao’s comment prompted the US State Department to call the Chinese ambassador to the US, Cui Tiankai, for consultations, initiating a new scuffle between the two countries.

Relations between Beijing and Washington, already thorny before the pandemic due to the trade war, have deteriorated markedly as a result of the appearance of the coronavirus.

President Donald Trump with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping.

After that Zhao tweet, the US president began to talk about the “Chinese virus” and accused the Asian giant of hiding data on the origin and beginnings of the disease.

Managing the outbreak in its early days, when several Chinese doctors were silenced by warning that the disease the first patients suffered from was a coronavirus, sparked hundreds of criticism and local newspapers such as Caixin magazine opined that some measures by the authorities may have even facilitated the rapid expansion of the pathogen.

However, China said in May that it did not know until January 19 how infectious the new coronavirus was and has repeatedly rejected accusations by the United States that it intentionally withheld information about the severity of COVID-19.

In addition, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi declared on Sunday that Washington is bringing relations with Beijing “on the brink of a new cold war” and that, in addition to COVID-19, there is a “political virus” that is spreading for the North American country, which he accuses of using every opportunity to attack the Asian power.

Europe “takes note” of Trump order



The European Commission (EC) said on Friday “take note” of President Trump’s executive order to study the withdrawal of some legal protections from social networks such as Twitter.

“We take note of this executive order, which is very specific to the legislative procedures in the United States. In terms of substance, this executive order covers some elements that are common to the European debate, “said the European Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, asked about the issue during a press conference.

Breton advocated a “clear, transparent and consistent implementation of the terms of service” of internet platforms, in order to “avoid content manipulation or political bias, avoid censorship and give a significant opportunity to be heard.”

“But we of course follow a different path,” he said of the last steps taken by the US president.

In any case, Trump acknowledged that it will be difficult to move forward with that reform unless Congress intervenes. The order itself does not have an immediate or far-reaching impact.

The French commissioner advanced that they will consider “new obligations for the platforms”, and recalled that the platforms have a content filtering position, “something extremely impotent”.

“Of course, we will clearly mention how we consider freedom of expression and obligations,” he said. .