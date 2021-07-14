Twitter recognizes that the fleets have not worked and announces that it will retire them in August

There was a time when placing stories in applications was already a meme, because everyone did. Twitter joined the trend last year with its ‘Fleets’, and now it has just released a statement in which it confirms that the strategy has not worked for them. The Fleets will disappear from the app on August 3.

Insufficient audience, but reusable features

“We have not seen the increase we expected in the number of new people joining the conversation through Fleets,” we can read in the statement. Twitter claims that this format sought to “address some of the anxieties that held people back from tweeting,” but that have finally been used more by users who wanted “amplify your tweets“.

In any case, the effort has not been in vain. Twitter has “learned” things from experience, such as that Fleets users have included photos and videos and that the upper part of the interface is a good place to keep the user up to date on events such as Spaces.

Consequently Twitter will apply improvements to edit multimedia content in the Tweets editor itself, seeking to equip it with the most used in the Fleets; and it will look for new ways to take advantage of that upper space of the interface. You have also been studying the performance of the ads included in those fleets, with more analysis pending to see if they rescue you in any way in the future.

The rest of Twitter services will continue to be available, with Twitter saying that the Fleets have been an example of how a service has not achieved the expected audience but can be used in future features that are raised and on the table of managers. Bad news for the (rather few) fleets users: Instagram Stories are still the most used in this type of multimedia format.