Twitter Reactions to Blake Moynes Joining The Bachelorette

Blake Moynes is showing up on The Bachelorette next week, which is extremely !!!! news for several reasons: (1) He used to date Clare Crawley, (2) he used to date Tayshia Adams, and (3) Tayshia Adams is literally cohost of this season. Like, truly BLAKE IS SIMPLY DOING THE MOST. As Nick Viall put it to Us Weekly, “Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare without validation, fell in love with Tayshia without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie,’ it’s fair to question [it]. I don’t question that he believes what he says. I just kind of question, like, ‘Do you just kind of love hard, bro?’ “

But apparently, Twitter is very much here for Blake’s arrival and fans are questioning nothing!

Kay, at this point you’re probably wondering how far Blake makes it on Katie’s season. We know the answer, but it’s a massive spoiler, so just gonna throw this out there:

SPOILERS BELOW: If you don’t want to find out what happens on Katie’s season, please LOOK AWAY!

So, yeah, erm, Blake definitely wins. As in, he and Katie are currently engaged — at least according to spoiler source Reality Steve. To quote his exclusive scoop: “Katie is engaged to Blake Moynes.” And for those of you who have doubts, Steve also said this:

“Yes, I know, he’s not on the show yet. But he will be next week. I’m not going to assign some sort of percentage of how sure I am to it since that never does me any good. Anyone who doesn’t want to see Blake win or just wants me to be wrong will find a way to pick it apart. Sure, I expect there to be doubt like every season. All I can say is it’s been about a 7 week process since filming ended to get this info, and I’m very confident in what I’ve been told. ”

Love to see it, I guess! Can’t wait to see this play out on screen.

