Twitter punished for its comparison with Facebook

Twitter is kind of like Facebook’s little brother. I know that the dynamics of both social networks are very different, their size and trajectory. Even though Facebook is a macrogiant, everything great appears immediately on Twitter. We have seen it in the four years of Donald Trump’s tenure in the US despite his great use of Facebook and right now, Elon Musk if he has to express himself, which he does every day, basically uses Twitter to do it and move in a microsecond the universe of cryptocurrencies.

But in financial markets, things are very different, advertising is the center of these two social networks and in the first quarter Facebook beat Jack Dorsey’s company on the road. Your results were read with falls of more than 15% and not because they were bad, because it regained benefits of 68 million dollars, but because they did not resist the comparison with the mega-good of Mark Zuckerberg’s company.

Nor did they like his future projections. The revenues that will be placed in a range of between 980 million and 1,080 million dollars, when the consensus already placed them at 1,050 million. From Wells Fargo, this is a fact that has led them to reduce their price target from the previous $ 80, close to last February’s highs at $ 65 today.

From that presentation almost 20 days ago and the value has not been able to recover the lost levels until it exceeds 65 dollars from which it is separated by more than 26%, the fall experienced by the value so far this month. In fact, volatility is centered on Twitter, also beset by its sector and the current market situation. In the last week it yields about 4%, 26% loses in the month, 28% is the fall in its price that it experiences in the quarter, while the semi-annual comparison is still positive, with advances of 19%. Since the beginning of fiscal year 2021, Twitter loses 4.5% in the market.

And from a technical point of view, Eduardo Faus de Renta 4 highlights that Twitter “after confirming resistance at the highs of 2014, between $ 75 and $ 80, the price is approaching in its correction to the support band between $ 44 and $ 48 , presenting high degrees of oversold. We would take partial positions looking for a technical rebound ”. Your recommendation, partial purchase

In addition, the premium indicators of Investment Strategies show us that Twitter reaches a total score of 7 out of 10. In consolidation mode, the value is shown, among the best, with a long-term uptrend, slow and fast positive total moment and volume of business in its two aspects, medium and long term, growing for value. On the negative side, the medium-term trend is downward as well as its volatility increasing in the medium and long term.

By the way, Twitter has just introduced the search bar for direct messages in its Android application. Here the system was obsolete compared to iOS, which could already use this feature since August 2019. With it, you can search for conversations, not only recent, but also the oldest. In the future, Twitter wants to expand the functions of this bar with the search for the content of the messages.

