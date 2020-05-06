Twitter said on Wednesday it would fight the spread of harmful conspiracy theories linking mobile phone technology to coronavirus, with a ‘prompt’ to direct people looking for 5G to information verified by the British government.

The theory, which spread on social media, resulted in attacks on mobile telecommunications antennas and abuse directed at engineers in the UK. Scientists, telephone companies and the government have said this is completely untrue.

Twitter said the search prompt would inform users that the government had not seen any link between 5G and Covid-19, and would include a link to a government website with reliable, factual and verified information regarding 5G.

Katy Minshall, Twitter’s head of government, public policy and philanthropy, said the move is the latest step in her focus on connecting people with official information about Covid-19.

“Our partnerships throughout this pandemic have allowed us to take proactive steps to bring people the most relevant and useful information for them,” he said.

Facebook and Google also took steps to combat disinformation about Covid-19 on their platforms, however, social media companies have been criticized for not doing enough to combat disinformation.

Representatives of the three were asked by lawmakers last Thursday about the measures they had taken.

The chairman of parliament’s media and digital committee, Julian Knight, said the position they took was “profoundly useless and failed to clarify what they are doing to address the threat posed by record levels of online and disinformation about Covid- 19, some of them deadly “.

Facebook recently removed the official page of British conspiracy theorist David Icke, who promoted the 5G theory, for violating its harmful disinformation policies.

Google closed the Icke YouTube channel for the same reason.

