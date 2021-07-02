Twitter plans option for posts to only be seen by close friends

MEXICO CITY.

Twitter has shown the concept of two new functions, one that allows tweeting only to a limited number of users chosen as ‘close friends’ and another with which it is possible to establish ‘facets’ within the same profile to talk about different topics only to certain interested followers.

The new functions have been announced through the account of @a_dsgnr, designer on the platform, they aim to control which people can see the user’s tweets, so that their publications do not appear to all their followers as happens until now.

Ever want to Tweet, but not to everybody? We’re exploring a bunch of ways to control who can see your Tweets. Here are two early ideas (we’re not building these yet). I’d love your feedback! pic.twitter.com/o1lmAQBlnt – A Designer (@a_dsgnr) July 1, 2021

To do this, the ‘close friends’ feature makes it possible for users to tweet only to a small number of followers they have previously chosen. This option could be chosen at the time of posting.

This concept of Twitter also contemplates that the publications of ‘close friends’ are highlighted in the ‘timeline’ of the social network.

Likewise, the platform has shown another concept for people who want to distinguish between tweets with different contexts, either with friends and family, either at work or of a public nature.

In this way, each account can have different ‘facets’, thus giving the possibility that people can follow the entire account or only the ‘facet’ of the user in which they are interested. Some facets could be public and others private.

At the moment the functions are not being developed, but the Twitter designer has shown the concepts to know the opinion of the users of the platform.