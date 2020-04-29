Twitter will give researchers and software developers access to real-time data from tens of millions of daily public tweets about Covid-19, which can be used to study the spread of the disease or fight misinformation.

View of the Twitter application on a smartphone. 7/22/2019. REUTERS / Mike Blake

Photo: .

The social media company said on Wednesday that access could also be used by registered users working in crisis management, emergency teams or communicating with communities, as well as those who develop machine learning tools that help the scientific community. understand the epidemic.

European commissioner Vera Jourova said the Twitter announcement marked a “good step in the right direction”.

“Our cooperation and regular contacts with online platforms to combat disinformation are beginning to bear fruit. I have always stressed the importance of researchers having better access to data,” said Jourova.

Last week, 75 groups and individuals, including digital rights and freedom of expression organizations, wrote to social media platforms asking for the publication of their content moderation data.

However, Twitter said that once it removes tweets from the air, they are removed from the Covid-19 database.

Twitter said it had never offered full real-time access to a subject and that this represents tens of thousands of dollars a month in data.

The company said any researcher with an approved developer account could request access to the stream of tweets about Covid-19. The application must meet a number of requirements to be approved.

((Translation São Paulo, 55 11 56447753)) REUTERS AAJ AAP

See too:

See how Bixby, Samsung’s voice assistant works

. – This publication including information and data is the intellectual property of .. Its use or your name is expressly prohibited without the prior authorization of .. All rights reserved.

