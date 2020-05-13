Twitter expects its employees to return to the office from September, but if they wish, they can work from home ‘forever’

The American multinational Twitter He proposed this Tuesday to his employees to stay work from home “forever” if they so desire, becoming the first major technology company to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make it happen,” the company said in a statement published on its website.

The company, based in San Francisco (California, USA) and which has 35 offices around the world, including New York, London and Paris, assured that workers who do want to return to physical workplaces will be able to do so. probably do from september.

“Our offices will be warm and welcoming to you, with some additional precautions, when we consider it safe to return,” said the company led by Jack Dorsey.

Twitter announced this option days after Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, will communicate to its employees that they will be able to return to their offices in a “staggered” manner from June, with the option for some workers to stay home until the end of 2020.

For his part, Facebook He pointed out that “the majority” of its employees will have to work from their homes until this year ends.

In early March, Twitter ordered its staff around the world Work from home to reduce the possibilities of contagion of COVID-19, a disease that has already caused more than 80 thousand deaths and 1.35 million cases in the United States.

“We are proud of the first steps we take to protect the health of our employees and our communities. That will continue to be our main priority as we work with the unknowns in the coming months, “added the company in a message addressed to its workers.

With information from EFE