The American multinational Twitter on Tuesday proposed to its employees to stay at home from work “forever” if they so desire, becoming the first major technology company to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

EFE –

“If our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work since House and they want to continue doing it forever, we will make it happen, “the company said in a statement published on its website.

The company, based in San Francisco (California, USA.) And that it has 35 offices around the world, including New York, London and Paris, assured that the workers If they want to return to physical workplaces, they will probably be able to do so from September.

“If not, our offices will be warm and welcoming to you, with some additional precautions, when we consider it safe to return,” said the company led by Jack Dorsey.

Twitter announced this option days after Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, communicated to its employees that they will be able to return to their offices in a “staggered” manner starting in June, with the option for some workers of staying in House until the end of 2020.

For its part, Facebook noted that “most” of its employees should to work from their homes until this year ends.

In early March, Twitter ordered his staff around the world to work since House to reduce the chances of transmission of COVID-19, a disease that has already caused more than 80,000 deaths and 1.35 million cases in the United States.

“We are proud of the first steps we take to protect the health of our employees and our communities. That will continue to be our top priority as we work with the unknowns for the coming months,” the company added in a message to its workers.