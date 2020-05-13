The US multinational Twitter on Tuesday proposed to its employees to work from home “forever” if they so desire, becoming the first major technology company to take this step in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“If our employees have a role and a situation that allows them to work from home and want to continue doing so forever, we will make it happen,” the company said in a statement published on its website.

The company, based in San Francisco, California, and which has 35 offices around the world, including New York, London and Paris, assured that workers who do want to return to physical workplaces will probably be able to do so as of September.

“If not, our offices will be warm and welcoming to you, with some additional precautions, when we consider it safe to return,” said the company led by Jack Dorsey.

Twitter announced this option days after Alphabet Inc., the parent company of Google, communicated to its employees that they will be able to return to their offices in a “staggered” manner starting in June, with the option for some workers to stay home until the end. 2020.

For its part, Facebook noted that “most” of its employees will have to work from home until this year ends.

In early March, Twitter ordered its staff around the world to work from home to reduce the chances of COVID-19 spreading.

“We are proud of the first steps we take to protect the health of our employees and our communities. That will continue to be our top priority as we work with the unknowns for the coming months,” the company added in a message to its workers.

