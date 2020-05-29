A new feature highly anticipated by users of the social network is finally available. Twitter now will let you schedule your tweets from the browser of your choice directly on their page without the need to use third-party tools like TweetDeck. It is already available for everyone, and using it is very simple.

To program a tweet, all you have to do is log in to your account from Chrome, Mozilla, Safari or the browser of your choice. After writing your tweet you must click on the new calendar icon that appears at the bottom of the window where you enter your text:

“/>

right away a calendar with the date and time will appear where you want your tweet to be published:

“/>

Unlike TweetDeck, where you can write the time directly, in the Twitter interface you will have to choose them manually. To finish you just have to hit the “Confirm” button at the top of the calendar window. And ready! You have finished programming your tweet, and now all you have to do is wait.

If the explanation was not very clear to you, you can also watch the official Twitter video to implement this new feature:

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

Since late last year, Twitter had said that it was testing this feature, and some users could already use it. However it is now available to everyone. On the other hand now you can also save your draft drafts in the browser. If after writing that long speech of 280 long characters you regret at the last moment and realize that it is better not to publish it, you can click the button “Tweets not sent” and save it in drafts. Although, yes, you should bear in mind that your drafts will be synchronized in your different browsers, but not with the mobile application.

