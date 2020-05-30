Advanced Twitter users are likely familiar with various methods of scheduling tweets in their respective profiles. These include tools such as Tweetdeck –owned by Twitter– or third-party services such as Buffer or HootSuite, which also offer various utilities related to social media analytics.

Starting today, however, it won’t be necessary to use any of these methods to schedule tweets on Twitter. The social network has implemented in its web version a new option that allows, in a simple way, choose both the time and the day when a tweet should be published.

Not quite ready to send that Tweet? Now on https://t.co/fuPJa36kt0 you can save it as a draft or schedule it to send at a specific time –– all from the Tweet composer! pic.twitter.com/d89ESgVZal – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

Scheduling tweets is not the only news

The North American company has also implemented a new feature that allows save draft tweets. In this way, the user can resume their writing at any other time.

The aforementioned drafts, for the moment, are not kept in sync with Twitter apps for iOS and Android. If a person creates a draft in the web version of Twitter, therefore, they will only be able to retrieve it if they later access the social network also from their web version – even if it is on another computer.

In the not too distant future, however, Twitter may implement both the ability to schedule tweets and the aforementioned synchronization of drafts in mobile applications. Until then, users who make use of these new features will have to keep these considerations in mind.

Right now, Tweet drafts saved on desktop or mobile web will be accessible via desktop or mobile web only. – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 28, 2020

The most recent changes on Twitter

In recent weeks, Twitter has made multiple changes to its platform. These include a new design for conversations – with a clearer hierarchy – and the possibility of limiting who can reply to each tweet posted by the user.

The company also announced new functionality that alerts users to misleading information related to the coronavirus (COVID-19).