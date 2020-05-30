The battle between Donald Trump and Twitter, the social network on which he has built his political career, intensifies. Twitter has alerted this Friday to a message from the US president regarding the Minneapolis riots – and that they have spread to other parts of the country – considering that it “glorifies violence” by calling protesters protesting the death “thugs” of an African American citizen in police custody, and suggest that there will be shots fired at them.

“This tweet violated Twitter’s rules regarding glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest for said tweet to remain accessible, ”explained the social network, in a message that concealed Trump’s tweet, which could be accessed by clicking on a link. The text of the President of the United States describes as “thugs” the protesters who for the last three days have taken to the streets of Minneapolis, the capital of the State of Minnesota, to protest the death of the African American citizen George Floyd during a police arrest , while asking for help because he ran out of air, as heard in a video documenting the events.

“These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd and I’m not going to let that happen. I just spoke to the governor [del Estado] Tim Walz and I have told him that the Army is with him to the end. We will take over if the difficulties start but when the looting starts the shooting starts. Thanks! ”Trump wrote.

The attention of Twitter comes to give another twist to the confrontation that the US president maintains with the great technologies. The same Thursday, Trump signed an order to limit the immunity of social networks by the comments of his users. “We are here today to defend freedom of expression from one of the greatest dangers,” Trump said before signing. “There is no precedent in the history of the United States that such a small number of corporations control such a large sphere of human interactions.”

The president showed his particular love-hate relationship with Twitter, a social network that he uses daily from early in the morning, when a journalist asked him if he would like to close it, as he has once said. “If it was legal, if I could legally close it, I would,” he said.

He signed the order Thursday, after the social network first decided Tuesday to label a series of Trump tweets as dubious information, placing a warning under the message recommending users to search for verified information.

The executive order signed Thursday accuses social media of “selective censorship” and calls on federal agencies to revise section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which protects tech companies from user-created content. It orders federal regulators to review “unfair and deceptive practices” on Twitter and Facebook, and sanction companies that, in the opinion of the Government, are not fair in their editorial practices. In addition, it invites you to limit federal spending on advertising on these platforms. “I order my Administration to develop policies and procedures to ensure that taxpayer dollars do not go to any social media company that stifles freedom of expression,” said Trump.

Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, a 1996 federal rule, the year Zuckerberg was 11 and Google did not exist, has long been controversial, both in the Republican and Democratic ranks. It is intended to protect the then-nascent Internet industry. “No provider or user of an interactive computer service should be treated as the publisher or issuer of any information from another provider of information content,” it states. The provision allows technology companies to scan their platforms for abusive content without fear of being sued, but also to evade responsibility for dangerous content, falsehoods, or hate speech that their platforms spread.