Twitter marks Trump again and labels a shared video as « manipulated »

Twitter tagged an edited video Thursday that President Trump shared on the social network, determining that its content violates company rules. It is a manipulated version with the CNN logo of a video that went viral in 2019 of two children, one white and one black, hugging on the street.

The version shared by Trump begins with a segment of the video in which the white boy seems to chase the black with the labels « Terrified boy runs away from a racist baby » and « The racist baby is probably a Trump voter » next to the logo of CNN.

This edited segment gives way to the original video in which the two children hug and then the message « America is not the problem. The fake news is. »

Twitter tagged this video as « tampered with » and sent some of its users an alert with a link giving more details about the case. At the time it was labeled, it had already received approximately 3.8 million visits and over 75,000 retweets, according to The Washington Post.

pic.twitter.com/vnRpk0zl5y — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

« In September 2019, CNN reported a viral video about the friendship between two children. This Thursday, the president shared a version of that video that many journalists have confirmed is edited and manipulated with a false CNN label, » he says. Twitter

CNN responded to the president’s tweet Through his account: « CNN covered this story, exactly as it happened. As well as reporting on their position on racial issues (and polling them). We will continue to work on facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. «

CNN did cover this story – exactly as it happened. Just as we reported your positions on race (and poll numbers). We’ll continue working with facts rather than tweeting fake videos that exploit innocent children. We invite you to do the same. Be better. https://t.co/T1nBtejZta — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) June 19, 2020

This is the third time in a few weeks that this social network disputes the content of Trump’s tweets, something that has angered the American president, who for years has used this tool to communicate directly with his 82.2 million followers without going through the media filter.

On the first occasion, Twitter linked verified information contradicting Trump’s tweets about the alleged manipulation of the vote by mail, while on the second, the company concealed a message from the president about racial protests for « glorifying violence. »

The decision by the San Francisco, California-based company occurs on the same day that Facebook has withdrawn an ad from the campaign for Trump’s re-election as it contained a symbol used by the Nazis in concentration camps. This marking suggests greater scrutiny from Silicon Valley companies to the leader.

Trump has considered Twitter’s decisions as « censorship » and in late May signed a decree aimed at evaluating whether his government can punish Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Google if they try to moderate the content published on their platforms.

With information from . and The Washington Post.