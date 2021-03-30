Twitter makes fun of ‘La remitsa mala’, the title in Spanish of the new ‘Star War’

Even though Disney + has started 2021 focusing all its attention on Marvel, with the premieres of series such as Scarlet Witch and Vision and Falcon and the Soldier of winter, He has not forgotten the fictions of his other star franchise: Star wars After all, your first (and overwhelming) streaming hit will always be The Mandalorian, the first bet on live action in the warsie universe.

The next Star Wars series to hit the platform will be The Bad Batch in English), which just released his first trailer. Spin-off of the acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Dave filoni sign this new fiction that will come to Disney + on May 4.

Although the title of the animated fiction was already known in Castilian, there are many tweeters who They have taken advantage of the launch of this advance to show their surprise and joke at the cost of the election. As some users point out, it is true that the members of the Clone Force 99, protagonists of the fiction, are known as the “bad lot” or the “bad consignment”, a nickname that was used in The Clone Wars to refer to them.

However, there are many fans who are not satisfied with the title. We have collected some of the funniest reactions on networks: