Twitter makes fun of ‘La remitsa mala’, the title in Spanish of the new ‘Star War’

Even though Disney + has started 2021 focusing all its attention on Marvel, with the premieres of series such as Scarlet Witch and Vision and Falcon and the Soldier of winter, He has not forgotten the fictions of his other star franchise: Star wars After all, your first (and overwhelming) streaming hit will always be The Mandalorian, the first bet on live action in the warsie universe.

The next Star Wars series to hit the platform will be The Bad Batch in English), which just released his first trailer. Spin-off of the acclaimed Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Dave filoni sign this new fiction that will come to Disney + on May 4.

Although the title of the animated fiction was already known in Castilian, there are many tweeters who They have taken advantage of the launch of this advance to show their surprise and joke at the cost of the election. As some users point out, it is true that the members of the Clone Force 99, protagonists of the fiction, are known as the “bad lot” or the “bad consignment”, a nickname that was used in The Clone Wars to refer to them.

However, there are many fans who are not satisfied with the title. We have collected some of the funniest reactions on networks:

From the title I would think that it is a series based on Episodes I, II and III that Jar Jar would star … thank goodness that then you see the image and understand it … pic.twitter.com/C0hliLYacD – Raúl Doblas – Kalen (@ Kalen76) March 30, 2021

The title of the series that was taken from the bad batch. 😂 – Piratalia (@piratalia_) March 30, 2021

In the end, “The Bad Lot” didn’t work out. Pity. – Marian Lucas (bye bye Covid-19. Never again) (@ MarianLucas15) March 30, 2021

The Bad Remittance? … REALLY? Don’t they have people at @disneyplusla who better contextualize what they mean by batch? Even Band or Group would have been preferable … – Mauricio Marmolejo (@maurmarmolejo) March 30, 2021

Is it clear that #TheBadBatch in Spain is called “La Remesa Mala”? 🙊🤣 tell me what a joke 🤣🙊 – Montse Simó (@ Montsesira89) March 30, 2021

That Bad Batch in Spain is La Remesa Mala destroys my soul – CabecitaDeNovio (@DavolioJuani) March 30, 2021

I do not understand the criticism … It is one more translation, it may sound worse or better to you but that is the translation: Lot / Remittance … And on top of that when they came out in the last season of Clone Wars, in the translation they called them “La bad remittance “changing the translation would not make sense https://t.co/sDfvSMzcvY – Haxer (@HaxerFett) March 30, 2021