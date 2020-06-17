Twitter’s new voice memo service

Twitter today announced the worldwide launch of voice tweets, at a time of boom for both podcasts and the massive use of WhatsApp voice memos. The creation of voice tweets will be available for now for “a limited group of people on Twitter” and only for iOS, according to Twitter. For now there are no launch plans for Android or for the web service, explain sources of the company. In the coming weeks, all Apple devices will allow tweeting with voice. Everyone, regardless of operating system, will be able to see, hear, and reply to these messages.

“There are many things that cannot be said or interpreted using text, so we hope that Tweeting with voice will create a more humane experience for both listeners and storytellers,” the company said today in a press release.

Each voice tweet will allow up to 140 seconds of audio. Once this time has passed, the application will automatically create a new voice message, creating a thread. To finish, you have to press the Done button

“This is a first step we take to learn about audio creation and listening habits on Twitter,” company sources say. “We are interested in how audio will change the way people participate in public conversation.” .

Sometimes you just want to talk, without being on camera. We’re launching audio-only broadcasting, so your followers can hear, but not see you. Rolling out now for iOS. pic.twitter.com/tBsm37NcdH – Twitter (@Twitter) September 7, 2018

This is not the first time that Twitter has tried to integrate audio into its app. The company released this possibility in 2018. Just like now, it was only being tested in the iOS app. It was never released on Android.

Twitter clarified today that the feature released today is not starting from scratch, but constitutes “a complementary experience around audio to record and attach your voice to a tweet.” In fact, it ensures that this feature is part of that launched in September 2018 and that the previous one is still available among the possibilities of joining a live conversation through Tweets.

You can follow EL PAÍS TECNOLOGÍA RETINA on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or subscribe here to our Newsletter.