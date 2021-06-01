Twitter launches ‘Tomorrow’, a subscription-based weather service

Twitter teamed up with meteorologist and journalist Eric Holthaus to launch a new platform called Tomorrow. Is about a meteorology service which, in principle, is available in a handful of cities in the United States, as well as in the Dominican Republic. However, its scope could expand internationally as of 2022.

According to the announcement, Holthaus will work alongside 18 meteorologists to deliver weather-related content, with part of it being free and the rest accessible through a paid subscription.

Tomorrow will initially be available in Atlanta, Dallas / Fort Worth, New York, San Francisco, Boston, Detroit, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Houston, Portland, Washington DC, Chicago, Minneapolis and San Antonio. Outside the United States, meanwhile, it will be accessible from Toronto, Canada, and the Dominican Republic.

Behind the meteorology service powered by Twitter will also be an important team of specialized climate writers, estimated to number between 20 and 30 members. Four other collaborators who would work part time would also join. In this way, Tomorrow wants to profit from meteorology as a popular topic of interaction among users of the social network.

Twitter bets on meteorology to boost its subscription model

Mike Park, Vice President of Twitter Products, assured that the weather and the social network are “an ideal couple”. “Some of the biggest peaks in the conversations on Twitter are linked to severe events such as hurricanes, floods and fires,” said the manager.

For his part, Eric Holthaus explained that Tomorrow will offer newsletters and long-form content on Twitter through Revue. It will also produce paid access audio rooms at Spaces and a platform for questions and answers via e-mail which will also be tied to a subscription.

I’ve been building a new weather service with Twitter – It’s called @tomorrow. The idea behind Tomorrow is simple: The weather is something that brings us all together. I’m so excited for you to be a part of it. Subscribe here: https://t.co/h0gFkiU1MO – Eric Holthaus (@EricHolthaus) June 1, 2021

The cost of Twitter’s new weather service will start at $ 10 a month, although there is still no need to know more details about its operation. It is clearly not a completely economical proposal, but it aims to install a personalized interaction business model.

If the first version of Tomorrow is successful, its international expansion may find a significant market to capitalize on. In particular, thinking of those who seek more detailed and specific information on the impact of the climate in the area where they reside.

