Twitter launches Super Follows and Ticketed Spaces

It seems that 2021 is going to be a very important year for Twitter when it comes to monetization. And it is that, until now, its main source of income, if not the only one, has been advertising in multiple formats, something that is still profitable, poses the problem that it represents for any company, practically in all cases, to depend on a single source of income. And is that if at any time there are regulatory changes that affect it, the viability of the company can be strongly compromised.

There is no doubt that the executives of Twitter have been aware of this for a long time, and it is more than likely that its shareholders have dedicated themselves to reminding them on a regular basis. All this, in addition, in an ecosystem, that of social networks, particularly competitive, in which at the same time that you are trying to hit your rivals with one hand, you are using the other to protect yourself from the blows that they try to land on you. .

However, and also partially in relation to that point, Twitter just released two new features that will allow both the social network itself and some of its users to monetize their activities. Neither is a surprise, in fact we have already told you about both before, what is striking is that Twitter has decided to launch them simultaneously, instead of trying one first and, when it has already been deployed, go with the following.

The first of them is the Super Follow, which is the name that is given in this social network to paid subscriptions, a modality that will allow creators to reserve part of their content exclusively for users who decide to pay to access them. Available at the moment only for certain accounts and in the United States, a monthly price of $ 4.99 is established. The creator will be able to choose which posts are public and which ones are private. Additionally, Twitter is expected to launch the communities feature by the end of the year, and creators will be able to create both open and exclusive for their “superfollowers.”

we know it’s important for people on Spaces to monetize through their content, and have more intimacy with their growing community. that’s why you can now apply to get Ticketed Spaces & Super Follow directly from your profile pic.twitter.com/db1rQGUEIl – Spaces (@TwitterSpaces) June 22, 2021

The second is the Ticketed Spaces. We have already told you on several occasions about Twitter Spaces, the version that Twitter has made, within its own service, of Clubhouse, and as we explained to you at the time, these ticketed spaces are nothing but rooms that you will have to pay to access. As with the Super Follows, initially only some American creators will be able to create paid spaces, although it is understood that Twitter’s plans, in both cases, go through extending its reach as much and as quickly as possible.

To these two functions we must also add the recent debut of Twitter Blue, the payment method of the social network which for the moment, as benefits, offers the possibility of undoing, during the first seconds, the sending of a tweet, an advanced function for managing saved tweets and priority when it comes to receiving technical support. It is to be expected that the advantages will increase in the future, since at the moment it does not seem a very attractive offer.

