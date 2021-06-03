Twitter launches design in its app to give prominence to Spaces

In a completely unexpected way Twitter has unveiled a new design for its iOS and Android app. Although at first glance the changes are subtle, the social network has focused on giving Spaces a greater prominence. We are referring, of course, to live audio rooms that have become extremely polarized in recent weeks. And is that now Spaces will have their own tab at the bottom.

So important are the Spaces for Twitter that its dedicated section will be located right in the center of the navigation bar. By accessing it, you will be able to observe a List with the Spaces in which the accounts you follow participate. Important data such as the host of the space or the users who are participating at that moment are displayed. Additionally, in the lower right corner there is a button to start your own chat room.

It is important to emphasize, however, that Spaces are not replacing any tab in the navigation bar. If you look at the interface of your application, you will be able to verify that the icons for Home (Timeline), search, notifications and direct messages currently appear. Spaces, then, will take place between the search and notification tabs. Of course, the community will have to get used to the changes introduced.

According to information from TechCrunch, Twitter will roll out its new design today. However, release is currently limited to select iOS users. Consequently, it is very likely that most will not be able to test it as of today. We do not know when it will be available to other users of Apple’s operating system, much less a tentative date for its Android variant.

Twitter Spaces began their global rollout in early May. Nevertheless, To create a conversation channel it is necessary to have a minimum of 600 followers. “Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience generating live conversations, due to their existing audience,” said those led by Jack Dorsey. We will see when they implement these new features in the desktop web version.

