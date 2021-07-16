Twitter launches automatic subtitles for your audios

07/16/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

Twitter launched voice tweets over a year ago And it has received more attention for the lack of accessibility features than for the actual use of it by the people who use the app. Now finally you are implementing Auto-generated captions that appear when you click the “CC” button. The new feature is only available on iOS, as voice tweets have yet to reach Android.

Subtitles are available in English, Japanese, Portuguese, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, French, Indonesian, Korean, and Italian. They will only appear in new voice tweets, as they must be generated when the tweet is created, explained Twitter. There is a lack of the Spanish language, which is the second most widely spoken in the world but still does not seem to have fit into Twitter’s plans at the moment.

We took your feedback and we’re doing the work. To improve accessibility features, captions for voice Tweets are rolling out today. Now when you record a voice Tweet, captions will automatically generate and appear. To view the captions on web, click the “CC & rdquor; button. https://t.co/hrdI19Itu6 pic.twitter.com/pDlpOUgV6l – Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) July 15, 2021

When voice tweets were first tested last June, critics immediately pointed out that they should have had subtitles from the beginning as it did not comply with accessibility laws of some countries. Twitter later admitted that it did not have a dedicated accessibility team and relied on employees to use their overtime for those functions. Since then, however, the company has launched teams dedicated to accessibility. The company originally promised to add automatic captions in early 2021, but that date has obviously been pushed back until now.