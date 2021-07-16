Twitter is the culprit of the protests, according to the government of Cuba

A campaign orchestrated on Twitter since United States to destabilize the regime. That is the great argument of the government Cuban to explain the historical manifestations of July 11, but experts consulted by the . are not totally convinced.

I have irrefutable proof that the majority of the users who participated in this campaign were in the US and that they used automated systems to viralize the content, without being penalized by the social network Twitter, “said the Minister of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday. Bruno Rodríguez.

For him MinisterThese protests, in which thousands of Cubans demonstrated shouting “freedom”, “we are hungry” and “down with the dictatorship”, were not a “social outbreak”, but the result of a “war of communication and information against Cuba “.

And the great culprit? The #SOSCuba tag, launched at the beginning of July to alert about the serious health situation on the island, which faces an increase in coronavirus cases, and to demand humanitarian aid from abroad.

For Julián Macías, a Spanish expert in social networks, invited to a program on Cuban state television on Tuesday, there are many strange numbers around this keyword.

Between July 5, when the hashtag #SOSCuba began to be used, and July 8, about 5,000 tweets were posted “with this mention, Macías explains to ..

And it did not stop growing: 100,000, on the 9th; 500,000, the 10th; 1.5 million, the 11; and two million, the 12th, he explained, after careful analysis.

Automated accounts

The accounts that use this label “are from many sites and for me there is an international network of accounts related to an ideological spectrum,” since “they are the same accounts that participated in the campaigns to attack Amlo (Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador ), the government of Argentina and the Spanish government, “all from the left.

According to him, these are fake accounts or automated accounts used to publish a large number of tweets.

Doug Madory, director of internet analysis at the Kentik technology society, is more skeptical: “Did someone send a tweet in the United States that throws people out on the streets in Cuba? (…) I can’t believe it.”

I don’t know if one could sit down and try to create a Twitter campaign that has such an influence on the average Cuban that, out of nowhere, it convinces them to do things that they would not have done otherwise, “he adds.

While acknowledging the existence of automated tweets in the campaigns, the expert says that “this is likely to be done by the Cuban government as well,” some of whose followers are strikingly identical in their tweets.

Madory recalls that in the face of this the authorities have a formidable weapon at their disposal: turn off the tap. In fact, from Sunday noon to Wednesday morning, the mobile internet was inaccessible.

He began to return on Wednesday in an unstable way and without access to social networks, but on Thursday they completely recovered.

War against cuba

Although the government did not confirm that it had restricted the internet and merely emphasized its “right to defend itself,” a host on state television broke the news Tuesday night.

I understand as a journalist, even if it hurts me, the measure of cutting off social networks because it is the area where the war against Cuba is being organized, “he added.

For the Cuban political scientist Harold Cárdenas, “it would be a simplification to say that it is a US campaign, because obviously there are many other reasons behind the protests.”

For example, “I know communists who were imprisoned the other day for being in the protests.”

This “does not mean that there is no responsibility on the part of the United States in the outbreak,” since its sanctions represent an “intentional strangulation of the Cuban population.”

And it is true that social networks “have served to create parallel realities”, while numerous false information and manipulated images have been shared in recent days in Cuba. “There is also an intention from outside to generate uncertainty in the country.”

But I think that [las autoridades] attribute an exaggerated importance to what happened on Twitter “, since these demonstrations were mainly motivated by” fatigue, economic exhaustion. “

Macías agrees with him: “Beyond [de] that it is an orchestrated campaign, there are mobilizations, there are people demonstrating, who are against it, who have petitions and what the Cuban government has to do is respect the right to demonstrate. “

emb