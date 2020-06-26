Generally speaking, social networks won amid the pandemic. Whether it is considered as great entertainment tools or sources of information, platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and even TikTok.

Although all social networks seem to be winning in terms of usage, this trend may not be reflected directly and in parallel in their income.

What happens with social networks

The numbers show this. According to 4C data, advertising on Facebook and Instagram has grown by 2 percent between February and March; however, before the crisis this advance was expected at 10 percent. In fact, it is estimated that it has decreased by 5 percent compared to what was achieved in March 2019.

From time to time, various sources have ventured to detail the estimated loss in terms of the cost of advertising.

For example, from The Wall Street Journal they point out that in March a drop in the CPM price calculated between 15 to 20 percent was reported compared to what was registered during February.

In this same line, with 25 percent are the projections of the digital agency Wpromote, while from martech 4C Insights they calculate the decline in 20 percent.

This trend seems to be replicating on Twitter. The social network, as mentioned by TechCrunch after analyzing the download records delivered by two sources (Sensor Tower and Apptopia) concluded that Twitter reached historical records in terms of downloads.

While Sensor Tower measured over a million Twitter app installs on Monday, Apptopia noted that the social media app was installed nearly 700,000 times on Wednesday.

Although there is a gap between both figures, the two projections were located as historical for the social network in the number of downloads registered in a single day, which for Twitter is a fact that strengthens its position as a channel of dissemination and information among users. .

More announcements

However, from SocialMedia Today, they recall that Twitter warned of a drop in advertising investment due to the health emergency. Between March 11 and March 31, the period that fell within that first quarter, its advertising revenue fell by 27 percent.

For this reason, everything seems to indicate that the social network would be delivering a greater number of ads. This is indicated by the aforementioned source, which highlights that it claims that for some time, Twitter would have increased the advertising load, but in recent weeks the number of ads would have grown considerably.

Twitter has explained to the medium that they are « regularly experimenting and implementing changes in our advertising experience. »

This « test » launched by the social network will be a problem for brands that right now seek to gain relevance in an increasingly competitive environment, where the consumer reads advertising actions as especially intrusive.

This is one of the conclusions of a recent survey carried out by HubSpot, which revealed that just over 90 percent of consumers consider current digital ads more intrusive than those published three years ago, while only 7 percent consider attractive an advertising site to the point of making it click.

These figures are even more relevant when we consider that, according to recent research by Proxima, they indicate that up to 60 percent of the budget that advertisers spend on the digital environment is wasted globally each year.

In fact, an estimated 58 percent of ads are never seen digitally, according to Adgravity figures.

SUBSCRIBE TO PREMIUM CONTENT FOR ONLY $ 299