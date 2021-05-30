Twitter is preparing Facebook-style reactions

Twitter is Twitter, Facebook is Facebook, Instagram is Instagram… and so I could go on to list the most successful social networks since the very concept of a social network crept into our lives and became a kind of omnipresent presence, and whose influence sometimes it is difficult to escape. And I make that initial clarification because, for one reason or another, from the beginning each network has distinguished itself from the rest. Of course, it is convenient to make that point, that this happens from the beginning, from its origins, because as time goes by some differences are blurred.

Thus, for example, we usually mention Facebook’s habit of trying to buy new successful services and how, if not, strives to reproduce the functions of the same in its own services. Snapchat can talk a lot about this, and how after its refusal to be acquired by the social network Instagram began to reproduce elements of the operation of its service. After years of absolute supremacy, Facebook has seen its throne in danger for a long time and does not skimp on taking steps to combat its fierce competition.

Now, that Facebook is paradigmatic in this regard does not mean, far from it, that it is the only one. And, it is more, not even free from being copied by others, and when I say others I think especially of Twitter. A couple of years ago we saw a redesign that made its interface remind us somewhat of that of Facebook, and a few months ago we learned that a survey was being carried out among some users, to find out if they would like Twitter to have the reaction function.

At that time it was just a survey, with which Twitter tried to find out if users would be interested in such a function, and it seems that the feedback it obtained was positive, because according to a tweet from the popular and generally always correct Jane Manchun Wong , Twitter is already preparing reactions to tweets.

In case you don’t know what we mean by the reactions, we are talking about a system similar to the one used for some years by Facebook, and that allows you to give a quick reply as an emote to a message. In the case of Facebook, there are seven possible reactions to publications: I like it, I love it, I care, it amuses me, it amazes me, it saddens me and it makes me angry.

In the case of Twitter, as we can read in Wong’s tweet, the social network would be preparing the implementation of five reactions: like (the existing one), cheer, hmm, sad and haha. As we can see in the tweet, only the emotes of the first, third and fifth seem to be correct, second and fourth should still be pending to receive the appropriate emote.

As we can see, like Facebook does, Twitter will also show the total account of reactions, and then the number of reactions obtained by each type.

We do not know, at the moment, when the Twitter reactions will debut, but given the extensive use that Facebook users make of them, it is understandable that the community will welcome them with open arms. And I hope, personally, that they serve to put an end, definitively, with that scourge that are the “surveys” in which you have to choose to like or retweet to choose one answer or another, probably one of the most childish systems to achieve interactions. Of course, on the other hand, if that was not achieved with the survey tool, I do not have them all with me.

As I already mentioned before, It is not the first time that Twitter has looked at other social networks to take notes. We have this case of Facebook or how it was inspired by it to redesign its graphical interface, but also in a more recent and quite evident way, how it has been based on Clubhouse to launch Twitter Spaces. He who is blameless, cast the first stone.