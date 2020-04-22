Twitter has been launched against the conspiracy theory that links coronavirus to 5G and announced that will remove tweets that incite people to participate in harmful activities. The company added a section within its guidelines to report on COVID-19 in which this problem is mentioned.

In summary, calls on Twitter to destroy 5G infrastructure will be removed, just like any other content related to the pandemic that may cause panic or disorder on a large scale.

Unverified claims that incite people to action could lead to the destruction or damage of critical infrastructure, or cause widespread panic, social unrest, or large-scale disruption, such as “The National Guard has just announced that there will be no more Food shipments for two months – run to the supermarket as soon as possible and buy everything “” or “5G causes coronavirus – destroys cell towers in your neighborhood!”

With this Twitter joins other companies such as Facebook and YouTube by taking action against the conspiracy theories that have caused the destruction of more than 50 cellular antennas in the United Kingdom. The claims of the British government were swift, and the same technology manager of VodafoneJohan Wibergh has rated this as “the worst kind of fake news“

In a recent interview with CNBC, Wibergh assured that these theory generated the fire of 24 company towers in UKOne of them was serving a Birmingham hospital. In addition to this, various videos circulated on Twitter and other social networks where people harass telecommunications employees They perform wiring tasks, noting that their work “is killing people.”

WATCH: Conspiracy theorists burn 5G towers claiming link to # COVID19 #coronavirus. This footage from a Dutch business park shows a man pouring contents of a white container at the base of a cellular radio tower before it ignites. pic.twitter.com/r9YkrDE6DJ – Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) April 21, 2020

A recent study by Qatar’s Hamad Bin Khalifa University found that conspiracy theory is about a coordinated bot-induced disinformation campaign. After analyzing 22,000 posts with keywords, it was discovered that they came from accounts with suspicious activity.

The interesting thing is that Twitter will not completely censor this and other theories about the coronavirus. It will only focus on those tweets that incite an action that causes damage. The company, like YouTube and Facebook, has limited itself to attacking part of the content but there is no commitment to completely banish him from his platforms.

Previously Facebook had announced his intention to limit the spread of false news about the coronavirus, after being singled out by Avast as the epicenter of disinformation regarding the pandemic. While content promoting harm or psychosis is removed, the rest are simply tagged and lose importance on the platform without being censored.

