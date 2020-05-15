As you will see, the Twitter application is a widely used platform when it comes to connecting people online. With constant updates and continuous system improvements, Twitter is being used effectively to find people to follow, search for tweets and interesting events in some hashtags. But sometimes it can fail, so we will teach you how to repair Twitter iPhone XS Max.

By the way, don’t you like the new Twitter? So go to the following link and learn how to disable the new Twitter interface and easily go back to the previous one. So you can have the version you like the most from this microblogging network.

As well as, the Twitter application can promote products and services, get in touch with big brands and companies and other essential functions. All these options make Twitter one of the essential applications on your iPhone. But like any server-based app, the Twitter application can also have some drawbacks.

So you can also expect to have random problems when using the app on your phone. In addition to network connectivity issues, there are also other factors that can make the Twitter app sometimes unstable or unstable.

To give you some insights on how to deal with these random app issues, I’ve put together some of the most effective solutions and solutions that you can try. Read on to find out what to do when the Twitter app suddenly doesn’t load or keeps crashing on your new iPhone XS Max.

Fix Twitter app issues on iPhone XS Max

First of all, you should check your internet connection and make sure your mobile device is connected. This is the first problem you may face because slow and intermittent connections can affect the running of Twitter and other applications.

Now, if your internet works perfectly but the Twitter application continues to fail, you can continue reading on these lines until you find the optimal solution to this annoying inconvenience.

1.- Close the Twitter application and then restart your mobile device

Many loading and blocking problems of a random nature that occur in various online apps such as Twitter, are usually due to errors within the same app, problems with servers or the same network connection. So the first thing you should do is restart the app first and then restart your iPhone to see if the problem is resolved.

First, from the home screen, swipe up, then pause. Now, swipe your finger left or right so you can navigate the app preview. In the same way, you have to slide your finger up, in the preview of the Twitter application to be able to close it.

If you have other apps running in the background, you should close them and thus avoid any of them causing conflicts with Twitter and other applications on your smart device.

Time to restart iPhone XS Max

After closing the Twitter app and other apps in the background, proceed to restart your iPhone XS Max to erase cached files and temporary data from its internal memory, including corrupted data . Doing this will also help to erase system errors that could have caused problems with the Twitter application.

Now, you must press and hold the side power button and any of the volume buttons simultaneously for a few seconds. Release the buttons when the command called “Slide to Power Off” appears, and then drag the power switch control to the right.

Now after 30 seconds, press and hold the Side Power button again until the mobile restarts. You just have to wait for the device to restart before launching the Twitter application. This will check if the problem has been solved. If not, it may be due to problems with Twitter directly.

2.- Install updates for Twitter, for other apps and for iOS

Installing the latest updates for the Twitter application can be one of the possible solutions since they contain some patches or codes to correct said app of any. This way, if your iPhone is connected to the internet via WiFi, you can try these steps to manually check and install pending updates for the Twitter app.

First, tap the Apple App Store from the home screen of your device. Now, you have to scroll down press the Updates tab. This to show the list of applications you have with pending updates. You just have to go through the list of your apps and look for the one on Twitter.

Now, press the “Update” button next to the Twitter application, so that the pending updates are updated correctly. If you see multiple updates for other apps, you must press the “Update all” button in the upper right corner. This so that all apps are updated simultaneously.

In addition to app updates, installing a new iOS update can also help fix the problem, if these system errors are causing it. Like app updates, iOS updates also offer bug fixes to fix various types of problems that occur on mobile.

Checking for new updates

Whether the problem is isolated from certain applications or from the entire operating system in general. To check for a new iOS update on your iPhone, you must follow these directions.

First of all, you must press the Settings app from the home screen of your iPhone. Now, select the “General” option and click on the section called “Software update”. If there is a new update available, just press the Download and Install option.

All you have to do afterwards is follow the on-screen instructions to implement the new version of iOS. Restart your iPhone when the update is fully installed. This so that the apps are coupled to the new update of the operating system.

3.- Reinstall the Twitter app on your iPhone XS Max

This option is the one you should do last, this because this app could be damaged and it no longer works. This if it still fails after you have applied the above solutions. If this is your case, you will need to uninstall and reinstall the Twitter application on your iPhone in order for it to work properly again. Of course we will tell you how it is done.

From the home screen of your device, press and hold the icon of any app until they start to move. Then, you must press the X that appears in the icon of the Twitter application. Read the warning notice and then select the “Delete” option to confirm that you want to delete the app.

Then restart your iPhone in partial reset mode, after deleting the Twitter app. Now, open the Apple App Store, search and select the Twitter application in the search results. Then, you just have to press the cloud icon or the button called “Get” to be able to download and install the app again.

You just have to follow the instructions that appear on the screen to finish installing Twitter on your iPhone. After you install Twitter, restart your device to erase and update memory. You just have to open the Twitter app again to see if the problem is already solved.

Most of the time, bugs in the app are resolved and eliminated by reinstalling the app in question, so Twitter should be free of bugs and problems after you’ve done this. Sure, unless there is a more complicated system error on your mobile device.

4.- Reset all settings on your mobile device

This is one of the most effective solutions for app problems that are attributed to complicated crashes and system errors. So resetting all the settings on your iPhone works by removing all the settings you have made and the changes you have customized. Including those changes and settings that may have caused conflicts with online applications such as Twitter.

However, this reset does not affect the data stored in the memory of your mobile device as a factory reset does. This way, you don’t need to create backups or anything like that.

Go to the home screen and press the Settings app and then press the “General” option. Now, go down and hit the Reset option. Then, you must choose the option of “Reset all settings”. If necessary, you must enter the password of your iPhone and then you must press the confirmation option so that the settings and configurations are restored.

Your iPhone will automatically restart when this process is complete. After restarting, it will begin enabling the necessary functions, including WiFi, Bluetooth and others, so that you can use them again on your iPhone. Don’t forget to open Twitter after reconnecting to the internet to see if the problem was solved.

Now, if none of these indications work and Twitter continues to have problems, then it is time to seek official help. Get started by contacting Twitter Support for guidance in finding more advanced solutions and other troubleshooting procedures. All this to find the optimal solution and know the origin of why Twitter iPhone XS Max does not work correctly.

