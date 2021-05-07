Twitter includes an icon to donate money to influential users

‘Tip Jar’ allows you to send money to other users from within the Twitter app, through systems such as PayPal or Patreon

The tool is only available on Twitter in English and only ‘influential users’ can activate it

Until now, Twitter creators had to share their Patreon or PayPal profiles in their bio to receive donations from followers who want to support their work. All this will change with the arrival of ‘Tip Jar’ (‘tip jar’, in English), a new tool developed by the social network to integrate payments between users within Twitter.

There had already been leaks last month of this new Twitter tipping feature. Now, the company has confirmed it on its blog.

How does it work

The ‘Tip Jar’ icon, with the symbol of a wallet and a banknote, has been located in the user profiles, next to the follow button. When pressed, the available payment platforms are displayed and the user decides which one to send the money through. The system then redirects you to the selected payment system.

To receive tips, you have to go to ‘Edit Profile’ and activate ‘Tip Jar’. You must also enter the username of the payment systems available to the user. However, this novelty has not yet arrived in Spain. The trial version is only available on Twitter in English and not all users can activate it.

Who are the ‘influential users’

Although Twitter has ensured that it is a tool that it wants to implement in all profiles, at the moment this option can only be activated by ‘influential users’: creators, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations.

From this Thursday, all Twitter users in English can send tips to accounts that have activated ‘Tip Jar’ on Twitter. At the moment, the beta version is being tested in the mobile version for iOS and Android.

Payment Methods

‘Tip Jar’ is not a new money transfer app. Simply it is a direct access to other payment systems, integrated into the Twitter app. If a Twitter user is interested and finds what someone else posts valuable, you can easily send them money. In addition, Twitter does not take any commission for it.

Initially, the payment services available will be Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo -although Twitter says the available platforms may vary depending on the country and region. In addition to the profiles, Android users can also send payments from Spaces, live voice chat rooms.