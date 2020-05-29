The battle between President Donald Trump and Twitter has just had one more episode. After Trump signed an order to limit the power of social media, one of his latest tweets was concealed by the company, saying it was glorifying violence. In short, Trump suggested an order to kill people who have protested in the city of Minneapolis in recent days.

The past two days, Minneapolis has been thrown into complete chaos by the murder of a young African-American man by a police officer. He suffocated him … shortly after he was arrested. But according to Trump, the reasons don’t matter because he can’t “see this happening in a big American city,” he wrote early Friday. He added: “Either the very weak radical left mayor, Jacob Frey, act and put the City under control, or I will send the National Guard and do the job well …” he wrote. In another tweet, he mentioned that he would not tolerate “HITS” and that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz had been informed that “the army is with him all the way,” and that “Any difficulties and we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins. Thank you!”

Before this post, Twitter decided to tag the post “glorify violence” and explained:

“This Tweet violated Twitter Rules on glorifying violence. However, Twitter has determined that it may be in the public interest that the Tweet remain accessible. Learn more”.

This Tweet violates our policies regarding the glorification of violence based on the historical context of the last line, its connection to violence, and the risk it could inspire similar actions today. https://t.co/sl4wupRfNH – Twitter Comms (@TwitterComms) May 29, 2020

The White House Twitter account replicated Trump’s comments and was also punished by Twitter:

On Thursday Donald Trump signed an executive order to So you can prevent Twitter and Facebook from having the power to control your users’ posts.

