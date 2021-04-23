Twitter has ‘terrifying amount of power’, says co-founder

(Bloomberg) – Twitter Inc. co-founder Biz Stone believes the social media company made the right decision in January when it blocked then-President Donald Trump’s account, but that doesn’t mean he’s comfortable with it.

“It’s a terrifying amount of power,” Stone said Thursday in an interview during the Collision Conference. “The CEO of a San Francisco company can silence the president of the United States. He wasn’t elected, nothing like that, and yet his decision has a huge impact. “

Stone, who co-founded Twitter with CEO Jack Dorsey in 2006, is the latest technology executive to publicly question whether social media companies have too much power when it comes to monitoring people’s behavior online.

Shortly after Trump’s ban, Dorsey himself questioned the power of Twitter. Last month, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told US lawmakers that he was concerned about his company’s role in relation to the suspension of Trump’s account from his service.

“Many people are concerned that social media platforms may ban elected leaders,” he said during a March 25 hearing. “Me too”.

Stone clarified that he had not participated in the formal decision-making process on Trump, although he sent his views to Dorsey and agreed with the decision.

“I think it was a good decision for Twitter,” he added. “But it’s also kind of scary to know that maybe there is so much power in a person’s decision.”

Since returning to Twitter in 2017, Stone has been unusually quiet. In the early days of the company, he served as a visible spokesperson, often speaking in the media or traveling to other countries as something of an ambassador for Twitter, a role in which Dorsey and the other co-founder Ev Williams, were not. interested.

In 2017, when he was supposed to become a “resident entrepreneur” at venture capital firm Spark Capital, Dorsey convinced him to return to Twitter. Stone’s position on Twitter was perhaps even more vague.

“Someone said I’m just filling in the ‘Biz-shaped gap’ that I left,” he wrote in a blog post at the time. “You could even say the job description includes being Biz Stone.”

That blog post now causes him some embarrassment, which is why Stone has taken to saying that he came to help make Twitter a place where people really want to work again. At that time, the company was mired in an economic and cultural mess. After unsuccessfully trying to find a buyer, Twitter cut costs, laid off people and shut down its Vine video app. “When I came back, the main reason was ‘let’s improve morale,'” Stone said. Upon rejoining, he created short films about different teams within the company to highlight his efforts. He also worked with Dorsey to create the company’s statement of purpose, “We Serve the Public Conversation,” which executives often repeat at investor calls and press events.

“It worked a lot better than I thought,” he said. “He highlighted all the things that were not in the service of the public conversation and raised the question ‘why do we keep working on these things?'”

Now Stone is back in transition. He noted that earlier in the year he moved to a part-time advisory position at Twitter and that he has shifted some of his focus to outside projects, including philanthropy and venture investing. “It’s almost a bit of a surprise,” he joked in a later interview about his new approach to investing, a common path for tech executives who succeed as part of a startup.

Stone started a new venture capital fund called Future Positive with a former business partner, Fred Blackford. In 2016, the couple tried unsuccessfully to buy Polaroid Holding Co., but many of Stone’s other deals have been more successful. Since then, he has invested in companies such as Pinterest Inc., Slack Technologies Inc., Square Inc. and the “fake meat” company Beyond Meat Inc., where he is still a member of the board.

Original Note: Twitter Has 'Scary Amount of Power,' Co-Founder Biz Stone Says

