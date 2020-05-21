         Twitter has started to allow each user to choose who can respond to theirs: this is how it works

Last January, during CES 2020 held in Las Vegas, we learned that Twitter had planned to implement a change in its social network, aimed at fighting the trolls that frequent it, and that would allow the user to restrict who can reply to their tweets.

Now, finally, this new feature has reached the social network: it is already being tested with a small percentage of users, which will grow in the coming weeks (The usual Twitter methodology, which was followed when the length of tweets was doubled to 280 characters).

“Sometimes too many responses make it harder to have deeper conversations (…) Since last year, we have worked on ways to give people more control over conversations they start by using the hide the responses feature. We also began trying new ways to have conversations to share casual and momentary thoughts. And as of right now, we’re testing new settings that let you choose who can reply to your tweet and join your conversation. “

How does it work

So those lucky few already have access to the new feature. whether they use the desktop web version of Twitter or their mobile applications. And even if you are not one of those chosen, you can ‘suffer’ the effects of the new configuration if you try to interact with one of them.

Now, these users can see a new button at the bottom of the tweet that will allow them to set different reply permission settings for each message. The configuration, however, cannot be changed once this is published.

Aspect of the new options on the mobile of one of the first users with access to them.

By default the option will be activated “Everybody”, but it will be feasible to select two others: “People you follow” and “Only the people you mention”. Bad news for asocials: there will be no option not to receive any kind of comment.

In any case, the permissions will only influence the possibility of doing ‘replies’, but in no case will they affect the possibility of reading conversations, of making retweets (with or without comment), or to like or save the tweet.

If you get to a restricted message that you can’t reply to, You will see that a label appears underneath warning of the specific configuration of the same, as well as that the ‘reply’ button appears in a dimmer gray, warning of the limitation established by the user who published it.

