Twitter gives a father a gala ovation for his reaction when his daughter came out of the closet

Pride demonstration in Madrid. (Photo: .)

This Monday the International LGTBI Pride Day was celebrated. Social networks were filled with rainbow flags, protest messages and personal stories from members of the collective.

Marina González, an Andalusian nurse, was undoubtedly one of the protagonists of Twitter, where a publication of hers has managed to exceed 145,000 likes and 9,000 shares in less than half a day.

The young woman published a screenshot of the conversation she had with her father when he came out of the closet and the reaction he had when he found out. “Hi dad, I have a girlfriend, her name is Raquel and she is coming home for lunch, okay?” González commented.

His father’s reaction couldn’t have been better: “Okay, what are we going to have for lunch?” “Chicken?” The young woman asked, to which her father nodded and told her to buy bread.

In addition, González also recalled that when they arrived the table was set. “And he had a glass of wine to celebrate,” he added.

“If we talk about pride, I talk about how proud I am of him,” concluded the young health worker.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.

