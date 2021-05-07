Twitter finally adds the icon to donate money to influential users

The social network Twitter announced this Thursday the creation of a new icon on the profile of some users considered influential such as artists, journalists, experts and non-profit organizations that allows send them money as a donation.

This new function, baptized by the company as “Tip Jar” (jar, or pot, of tips), is available from this Thursday for a select group of Internet users, to which anyone who uses Twitter in its English version, both on iOS and Android operating systems, can send money.

“The tip pot is an easy way to support the great voices that create conversations on Twitter. It’s the first step in our work to find new ways that people empower offer and receive financial support “, Twitter Product Manager Esther Crawford said on the company’s official blog.

The San Francisco company (California, USA) assured that, although at the moment the people who can add the icon to receive money are a limited group and only in English, this option will become available in the near future to more users and in other languages.

In the profile of those Internet users who have the “own boat” activated, it will appear an icon with two dollar bills, along with the usual direct messages and alerts.

Different payment methods

Once the button is clicked, the list of possible payment methods opens, which includes financial services Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal, and Venmo.

In Android, to these options is added to make the payment through Spaces.

Twitter assured that will not charge any commission or take any percentage of transactions.

Last week, the company that Jack Dorsey runs announced net earnings for January-March 68 million dollars, which means returning to the profit path compared to the same period last year, when it lost 8.4 million due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

During the past three months, the bluebird company had a turnover of 1,036 million dollars, 28% more than the 807 million at the beginning of 2020, when internet advertising – its main source of income – momentarily stopped when the covid-19 pandemic was declared.