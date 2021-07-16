Twitter finally adds subtitles to voice tweets

Twitter introduced voice tweets – also known as Audio Spaces – in June 2020, a new way to share ideas or opinions that allow the creator to express themselves comfortably, while the user can capture the idea or tone without misinterpreting their words, such as it happens a lot with text tweets. Now, the social network has made a small change to this feature and has added subtitles in multiple languages.

Subtitles are available in Spanish, English, Portuguese, French, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Turkish, Arabic, Hindi, and Indonesian. Twitter, using algorithms, it will generate the subtitles automatically. The subtitles will be available for those voice tweets that are shared from now on. Unfortunately, they will not reach those previously published.

The function, yes, it is very new and could have some bugs, but they will be corrected in the future. “Although it is still early and we know it will not be perfect at first, it is one of many steps we are taking to expand and strengthen accessibility throughout our service, and we look forward to continuing our journey to create a truly inclusive service,” said Gurpreet Kaur. , head of accessibility at Twitter (via The Verge).

Subtitles in voice tweets: so you can activate them

To view subtitles on a voice tweet, the user must click on the ‘CC’ button that will appear in the upper area of ​​the screen. Is accessibility tool It is very useful for the deaf or hard of hearing, as well as for those users who prefer not to listen to the audio, for example, because they are in a public place or with a lot of background noise.

The company recently launched the ability to choose who can reply to a tweet already published. This function was already available on the social network, but only for those publications that had not yet been shared.

Additionally, Twitter is also working on new features that will come to the social network in the future. One of them is the possibility to display full images in the feed. So far, photos posted in tweets have an image ratio that doesn’t show all of the content. The user, therefore, must click on the image for it to be fully displayed.

