Twitter faces new troubles in India over country map

By Saurabh Sharma

LUCKNOW, India, Jun 29 (.) – A hard-line Hindu group filed a police complaint against the chief of Twitter in India for depicting politically sensitive regions off a map of the country on his website, prompting an investigation and a New headache for the American tech company.

A map on the Twitter racing page showed Jammu and Kashmir, claimed by both India and Pakistan, as well as the Buddhist enclave of Ladakh, outside of India.

The map sparked a social media outcry this week amid tense relations between Twitter and New Delhi over the company’s compliance with India’s new information technology rules.

The complaint accuses the head of Twitter in India, Manish Maheshwari, and another company executive of violating the country’s IT rules, as well as laws designed to prevent enmity and hatred between classes.

“This has hurt my feelings and those of the people of India,” Praveen Bhati, leader of the Bajrang Dal group in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, said in the complaint, which was accessed by .. He also called it an act of treason.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment. As of Tuesday, the map was no longer visible on your site.

The cyber police of the central state of Madhya Pradesh filed a similar complaint against Maheshwari, who just this month was cited by police in Uttar Pradesh for failing to stop the spread of a video allegedly inciting religious discord. Maheshwari did not face any sanction in that case.

Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Twitter for failing to abide by TI’s rules, which took effect in May.

(Written by Sankalp Phartiyal; edited in Spanish by Carlos Serrano)