Twitter experiments with Tip Jar, a feature to tip other users

It had been rumored for a while and has finally come true: Twitter allows you to tip other users. The new functionality at the moment has been launched in the testing phase and it is a profitability system for creators on Twitter.

The tip function appears in the users profile. A new button with the money symbol appears next to send direct message or activate notifications. Pressing it allows you to choose between different payment options: Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, Paypal and Venmo. Clicking on one of them opens the corresponding app to send the money we want.

show your love, leave a tip now testing Tip Jar, a new way to give and receive money on Twitter 💸 more coming soon … pic.twitter.com/7vyCzlRIFc – Twitter (@Twitter) May 6, 2021

The interesting thing here is that Twitter doesn’t seem to take any commission from it.. It is simply a direct access system to other payment systems, integrated into the Twitter app. If a Twitter user is interested and finds what someone else posts valuable, you can easily send them money. This will also expand to non-profit organizations for example.

At the moment Tip Jar is quite limited function. It is only available to users with the service in English. On the other hand, it is also limited to who the button has been activated. For now only a select group of creators, journalists and non-profit organizations. People who have the tip button can turn it on or off from their account if they are not interested.

Free, paid and tipped Twitter

Up to now Twitter has always been a totally free service for the user. In exchange for advertising, the social network has been monetized. However, we also know that they are exploring the possibility of including a subscription to a premium Twitter service with extra features and no ads. While that comes, the social network is experimenting with other ways to monetize such as this tip system or Super Follow.

For years on Twitter it has become almost a tradition to promote something after a viral tweet. Users often post a second tweet in replies promoting a commission to earn store, the Soundclound account, or a Paetron profile. With the tip function, Twitter seeks to facilitate this process of profitability by creators.

Twitter promises to teach sooner about this tipping system, so they may reveal more features or functions in the coming weeks. Surely it all depends on how the pilot program launched for the select group of users works. To send a tip you have to find one of the profiles that has it activated and be on the latest version of the app for Android or iPhone.

