These thugs are dishonoring the memory of George Floyd, and I will not allow that to happen. I just spoke to Governor Tim Walz and told him that the military is with him… Any difficulties and we will take over, but when the looting begins, the shooting begins, ”says Trump’s tweet.

This message can now only be read on Twitter after seeing an announcement from the platform, stating: “This tweet violated Twitter’s rules regarding glorifying violence. However, Twitter determined that it may be in the public interest that said tweet remain accessible. ”

The platform indicated that it took the measure to prevent others from feeling “inspired to commit acts of violence.”

I can’t stand back & watch this happen to a great American City, Minneapolis. A total lack of leadership. Either the very weak Radical Left Mayor, Jacob Frey, get his act together and bring the City under control, or I will send in the National Guard & get the job done right… .. – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2020

The incident came after Trump on Thursday intensified his pulse with Twitter, asking his government to study whether some legal protections enjoyed by social networks can be withdrawn, although he acknowledged that it will be difficult to move forward with that reform unless it intervenes The congress.

The president signed a decree aimed at evaluating whether his government can punish Twitter, Facebook, YouTube or Google if they try to moderate the content published on their platforms, amid a growing debate on how far freedom of expression on the Internet should go.

«(Twitter is making) editorial decisions. At that point, Twitter ceases to be a neutral public platform, and becomes an editor with a point of view. And I think we can say the same for others, whether it is Google or Facebook and perhaps others, “Trump told reporters before signing the measure.