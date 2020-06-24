Twitter partially concealed another message from the President of the United States by considering it “abusive behavior”

Kayleigh McEnany criticized and rejected the decision.

Twitter again attacks Donald Trumo and partially cultivated this Tuesday another message from the President of the United States when considering it “abusive behavior” contrary to their community use policies, in the last episode of the recent disagreements between the president and his favorite social network.

Trump posted the following message on his Twitter account, with more than 82 million followers: “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, DC while I am its president. If you try, you will find an important force in front of you! ”

The president was referring in this way to the failed attempt on Monday by some protesters to tear down a statue of former US President Andrew Jackson (1829-1837) in front of the White House and to create in the city an autonomous area that operates outside the Police.

Twitter considered that the final part of the message, “They will find an important force in front of them”, constitutes “abusive behavior” being “a threat of harm against an identifiable group”.

There will never be an “Autonomous Zone” in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 23, 2020

Therefore, he proceeded to partially hide it with an alert for abusive behavior, so that the alert is the first thing that other users see and, If they still want to access the original message from the president, they should deliberately click on the “show” option.

In another message on the social network, White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany criticized the decision and rejected Twitter labeling the US president as abusive behavior. “Say you will use force to enforce the law” and to “prevent rioters from taking force with a territory to impose a lawless zone” in the capital.

Let’s be clear about what just happened. Twitter labeled it “abusive behavior” for the President of the United States to say that he will enforce the law. Twitter says it is “abusive” to prevent rioters from forcibly seizing territory to set up a lawless zone in our capital ⬇️ https://t.co/IOhNBEy9Se – Kayleigh McEnany (@PressSec) June 23, 2020

The blue bird social network already did the same with another tweet from the president on May 29, when he branded protesters who took to the streets of Minneapolis as “thugs” to protest against the death of African-American George Floyd at the hands of a white police officer, and Twitter considered that it “glorified violence.”

