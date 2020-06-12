Twitter continues to fight disinformation and political spam on the platform. This Friday, the social network has reported the elimination of a series of accounts related to the governments of China, Russia and Turkey.

In a statement issued by the technology company, they reveal that they had been identified near 200,000 profiles linked in some way to spreading unreliable information. These accounts were dedicated to spreading slogans favorable to the ruling parties and attacking those who expressed a contrary opinion.

The sets of accounts we publish today in the archive include three distinct operations that we have attributed to the People’s Republic of China (PRC), Russia and Turkey, respectively. Every account and content associated with these operations has been permanently removed from the service.

Disinformation in abundance

The action taken by Twitter is part of an active fight that maintains the platform to prevent the spread of spam for political purposes. Similar actions have already been taken in the past, some directly affecting groups such as the Spanish People’s Party. At the end of last year, the social network deleted hundreds of accounts belonging to the organization now led by Pablo Casado.

The current operation has been greater in terms of volume in China, the country that groups the most deleted profiles than previously mentioned. There, almost 24,000 accounts that would form the core of fallacious content creation. “They were tweeting predominantly in Chinese languages ​​and spreading geopolitical narratives favorable to the Communist Party of China (CCP), while continuing to promote misleading narratives about political dynamics in Hong Kong,” they express on Twitter.

The real problem, however, comes with the networks of amplification of this information. “Approximately 150,000 accounts were designed to drive this content,” they say, in a common dynamic on the social network. Thus, the data from the original publications is quickly disseminated.

Hopefully, Twitter will step up its actions against unreliable information in the political arena over the coming months. The United States celebrates its elections to the White House next November, and the social network is committed to preventing false speeches from being protagonists in them.