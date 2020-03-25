On the social network, the Venezuelan president shared articles that refer to Covid-19 as bioterrorism or give home remedies to combat the disease.

Twitter deleted a tweet from the Venezuelan president, Nicolás Maduro, in which he disclosed a series of articles that allude to the coronavirus as a “bioterrorist” weapon or give home remedies.

“The prominent Venezuelan scientist, Sirio Quintero, sent me 3 interesting articles on the coronavirus and has given me his permission to share them with the Venezuelan people. Here I leave them: 1) bit.ly/ 2WzPAvT 2) bit.Iy / 33Cg2qe3 bit.ly/ 2vGiwHy ”, he wrote last Sunday.

In these articles, Quintero refers to the coronavirus as an expression of the highest scientific and technological capacity achieved by the imperial power nuclei in their bioterrorist record with the league of bacteriological weapons factories under the facade of research laboratories.

According to Quintero, the coronavirus is designed in laboratories to specifically target organs in the human body of Chinese races and Latin American ethnicities.

In addition, the scientist prescribes home remedies, with plant extracts or electromagnetic waves.

Maduro has denounced, in a telephone contact with VTV, what he considers to be a systematic blocking policy against accounts of spokesmen for the Bolivarian Government through which information is provided to the community to combat the pandemic, according to the official network.

In addition, he explained that his Government has tried to contact Twitter and its subsidiary in Mexico, which is in charge of managing the social network throughout the region, to ask for explanations for what it perceives as a violation of the freedom to report. and express yourself.

The Miraflores Palace has already denounced in recent days the blocking of official accounts of some members of the Government, including the vice president, Delcy Rodríguez, and the Minister of Agriculture and Lands, Wilmar Castro Soteldo.

Venezuela is in a “social quarantine” to fight the coronavirus, which has so far left 84 infected. However, the self-proclaimed “president in charge” of the country, Juan Guaidó, has warned that this figure would be misleading and that there would be around 200 cases.

