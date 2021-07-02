Twitter considers new options such as tweeting only to friends, being multi-faceted or highlighting words that are offensive

Over the past few years Twitter has been testing and implementing new features in order to improve interaction between users. He often shows these first ideas or test them before implementing them globally. It is what it has done now, with up to three new features that it is considering adding to the social network.

The idea behind these features is power better target people who are interested in what is going to be published, so that it is not misinterpreted by others or generates unnecessary discussions. For this, they propose three characteristics that may come to Twitter in the future.

To friends who like tennis and without insults

“To friends who like tennis and without insults” is an example of how a user could personalize his Twitter at a certain moment if the functions end up being implemented. With what Twitter is experiencing is the next:

Trusted friends: The idea behind this is to limit the tweets posted to a small group of users. This can be ideal for more personal tweets that we do not want strangers to read even if they follow us, but only friends we know better or followers with whom we have confidence. It can also help many users to start tweeting and not use Twitter only in read mode.



Reply preferences: This feature is undoubtedly the most curious of all. Twitter suggests that the user choose words that he would not like to read, such as insults. In this way, when someone tries to reply to the user and types one of those words, it will be highlighted and warned that it is a word that the other user does not want to receive. If you decide to respond anyway with the “forbidden words”, the tweet goes directly to the bottom of the conversation and is not highlighted.



Facets: The facets on Twitter would be a kind of groups or content preferences. It is useful for those people who tweet about different aspects. If for example a user posts tweets about technology and also about tennis, you can create two facets of technology and tennis. In this way, when someone follows you, you can choose if you want to see all your tweets or only those of some facets. Likewise, the user when he publishes a tweet can choose in which facet to do it.



Twitter indicates that none of these features are currently under development. They are just raising them and will have to investigate whether it makes sense to go ahead with them.

Would they work? The most curious measures on Twitter have been especially effective, like when Twitter implemented asking users to read an article before sharing it. They indicated that it was much more effective than expected. They are also experimenting with reports from other users about false information. Although now the great effort is in monetization with paid Twitter, tips and Super Follow.

Via | Engadget