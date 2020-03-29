Twitter is conducting a test in which some tweets disappear after 24 hours, such as “stories” from Facebook or Instagram, said English media on Thursday. This new function is called “Fleets”.

The test is only performed in Brazil at this time. The goal is to allow users of the social network to share their thoughts even if they do not feel they do it permanently, some twittos sometimes consider the tweets as forever marked on their profile.

“Fleets” only appear when a user profile is opened. It is not possible to react to or share them. No international launch date has yet been announced.