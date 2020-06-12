Twitter announced on Friday the closure of tens of thousands of Chinese, Russian and Turkish accounts “linked to the state.” (Free Press Photo: .)

The social network pointed out that it had deactivated a “core” of 23,750 accounts linked to China and retransmitted by another 150,000 accounts that serve as “amplifiers”. Twitter also closed 7,340 accounts linked to Turkey and 1,152 linked to Russia.

All of these accounts have been closed but their content has been kept in a database for scientific research, the company said.

The American giant explained that the Chinese account network was discovered using tools installed last August to erase the accounts linked to Beijing during the protests in Hong Kong.

That network posted tweets, primarily in Chinese and likely aimed at the diaspora, “spreading geopolitical theories favorable to the Chinese Communist Party, while supporting misleading theories about political dynamics in Hong Kong,” Twitter explained in a review note.

The suspended accounts in China served to amplify propaganda in favor of the Communist Party. (Free Press Photo: .)

Those thousands of accounts have also served to promote Beijing’s views on the fight against coronavirus and anti-racist protests in the United States, said the Australian expert group ASPI, which analyzed the flow of tweets.

“While the Chinese Communist Party does not allow the Chinese people to use Twitter, our analysis shows that they do not hesitate to use it to spread propaganda and disinformation internationally,” ASPI officials Fergus Hanson said in their analysis note.

As for the network of Turkish accounts, detected in early 2020, it was mainly devoted to promoting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the ruling party, according to Twitter.