Twitter closes the account of Morante de la Puebla for promoting “sadistic pleasure”

Updated 07/18/2021 – 22:10

Twitter has blocked the account of the bullfighter Jos Antonio Morante Camacho, artistically moved as ‘Morante de la Puebla’, for posting several videos of this Saturday’s bullfight in the Cadiz municipality of Algeciras considering that with that he was promoting “sadistic pleasure.” The bullfighter from La Puebla del Ro has been in charge of condemning this action by the blue bird social network with a message stating that “freedom does not exist in this country. Enough already!” Likewise, he has also published a screenshot of the reasons why Twitter has temporarily blocked his official account.

According to the American company, these publications (a moment of the slaughter of its second bull and the third of the flags that it also starred in this same bull) violate several of its rules, specifically the one that prohibits posting multimedia content that shows “free gory scenes.” “You cannot share excessively graphic multimedia content (eg serious injuries, torture …). Exposure to gory scenes can be harmful, especially if the content is published with the intention of causing delight in cruelty or for sadistic pleasure “, says Twitter, that It thus joins other platforms and social networks such as YouTube, Vimeo or Facebook that also restrict and eliminate this content uploaded by their users.