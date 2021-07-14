Twitter closes Fleets, its Instagram-style stories

Twitter announced the closure of Fleets, his proposal of stories in the Instagram style, according to The Verge. The feature, which allows publishing with temporary visibility, was released only in November 2020. Less than a year later – 8 months, to be exact – the social network decided to say goodbye to it permanently. The reason? It is clear that the Fleets did not get the expected reception. Those led by Jack Dorsey expected a higher percentage of use and never got it.

“We were hoping that Fleets would help more people to feel comfortable joining the conversation on Twitter. But, since we introduced Fleets to everyone, we have not seen an increase in the number of people joining these conversations as we expected,” he said. Ilya Brown, Vice President of Product at Twitter. So that, Fleets will remain active until August 3.

Now, if you expected the Timeline of your Twitter mobile application to return to normal, you better forget about it. According to the company, the Fleets section will be fully occupied by the Spaces, public audio rooms. Unlike Fleets, it seems that Spaces are being used by users, perhaps because of the popularity they gained thanks to platforms such as Clubhouse.

At the moment Spaces already appear in the same section dedicated to Fleets, although the first have priority to be placed in the first places. As of August 3, then, the audio rooms will be the only protagonists in this section of the interface.

In recent years, Twitter has introduced endless new features to attract new users and retain existing ones. However, some functions feel forced and completely unnecessary. The case of Fleets is a good example. Other features that the community has been asking for for so long, like the ability to edit tweets, are completely ignored.

Developing…

Also in Ezanime.net